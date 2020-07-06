TIPS training offered to curb alcohol-related problems

LOWVILLE — The United Prevention Coalition of Lewis County — UP! — is offering Training for Intervention Procedures — TIPS — to local bars and restaurants.
The nationally recognized skills-based training program is designed to prevent intoxication, underage drinking and drunk driving in establishments. The program instructs servers on how to recognize the stages of intoxication
According to Coalition Coordinator Cassie Forbus, the training can improve business and community relations.
“The training empowers servers and bartenders,” Mrs. Forbus said. “It teaches them to recognize the sign of alcohol impairment and to prevent overserving and alcohol related incidents. We know during the ever fluid changing of rules and regulations during COVID-19 that businesses are looking for help in keeping their patrons and the community safe. With tourist season in full swing, new hires being brought on, and the possibility of outdoor areas being established, it is more important than ever that restaurants and bars can serve safely, ensure they are checking for underage drinking, and keeping the overall community safe.”
Letters to the establishments and coalition members are following up by visiting the bars and restaurants to “put a face to the cause.”
“We want them to know that we are here to help and to offer this free TIPS training to their business,” the coalition coordinator said. “We are big supporters of our local businesses, and we want to help them to ensure that their staff is well trained and ready to handle situations involving alcohol. We are here to offer resources to them to limit teen’s access to alcohol and to help them continue to thrive economically in these uncertain times. The coalition is not prohibition and against alcohol, we are dedicated to seeing the risk factors (such as availability) for underage youth eliminated. TIPS training can be very expensive for a business, so offering the course to them for free is a win-win in our eyes! TIPS certification demonstrates a commitment to prevent alcohol-related problems and a desire to be a part of the solution in society’s fight against drunkenness.”
The UP! Coalition is offering the four-hour training and all the materials for free to local establishments.
The Responsible Alcohol Sales training provides information about laws and penalties; the importance of avoiding sales to minors and how to recognize false IDs; proper management techniques and policies to encourage compliance with the law and tips on how to refuse a sale safely.
To arrange for training, contact Mrs. Forbus at cforbus@mvpsny.org or by calling 315-376-2321.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.