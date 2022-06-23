WATERTOWN — Tom Park, known in the north country as the longtime sidekick to Billy Fuccillo in his auto dealership commercials, has died, according to a Facebook post from his wife.
Jenny Lou Park posted Sunday that Mr. Park, her husband of 48 years, died of cancer in Austin, Texas, at the age of 69.
Mr. Park, who often opened commercials for Mr. Fuccillo with, “Hey folks, Tom Park here,” typically played the straight man in the ads, usually providing Mr. Fuccillo the opportunity to close the commercials with his tagline “It’s huuuuge.”
Through his company, Tom Park Media, Mr. Park provided a similar service to dealerships across the country.
In addition to his wife Jenny Lou, Mr. Park is survived by two adult sons.
Billy Fuccillo died in June 2021 at the age of 65.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.