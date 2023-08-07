Tornado touches down in southern Lewis County

This photo was taken over the football field at Carthage High School not long after the National Weather Service’s tornado warning for West Carthage and the surrounding area Monday evening. It was posted on Facebook.

LOWVILLE — Tornadoes touched down in the north country on Monday evening after a National Weather Service alert sounded on cellphones advising of the danger.

At 8:20 p.m. after sounding tornado warnings for central Jefferson County, Lewis County and farther south, the National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado “was located near Whetstone Gulf State Park, or 14 miles north of Boonville, moving northeast at 30 miles per hour,” the alert stated.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.