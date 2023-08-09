Tornado devastates businesses

Several RVs at the RV park on West Road in Turin were heavily damaged by thre tornado that passed though the area, Monday night. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times

While tornadoes are rare across Northern New York, several have touched down in the past century.

The National Weather Service on Tuesday confirmed that an EF-3 tornado packing winds of up to 140 mph was on the ground Monday evening across the Lewis County towns of Lewis and Turin for about a half hour, causing considerable property damage.

