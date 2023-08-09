While tornadoes are rare across Northern New York, several have touched down in the past century.
The National Weather Service on Tuesday confirmed that an EF-3 tornado packing winds of up to 140 mph was on the ground Monday evening across the Lewis County towns of Lewis and Turin for about a half hour, causing considerable property damage.
Other tornadic events recorded in the north country over the past century include:
■ July 19, 1936: Tornado that struck Philadelphia killed Mrs. Earl Duke and damaged houses and barns.
■ July 2, 1959: A twister that hit Adams ruined the home of Winfield White and destroyed a barn on the Medios Tessier farm.
■ May 2, 1983: A tornado ripped through Boonville, “lifting the village police station and an automobile body shop off their foundations,” according to a story in the Times. More than 100 homes and businesses, particularly the Ethan Allen Furniture plant, sustained major damage.
■ Aug. 29, 1983: A twister that started over Lake Ontario roared ashore at Southwick Beach State Park and went through Ellisburg, damaging buildings and killing five horses.
■ Aug. 18, 1986: A tornado that followed the Oswegatchie River in the towns of Rossie and Gouverneur killed Dale Denesha, who was electrocuted by a downed high-voltage line, demolished four barns and seriously damaged four houses.
■ June 5, 1987: A funnel cloud touched down in Lowville, lifting a car 6 feet off the ground and uprooting trees.
■ June 10, 2004: Two tornadoes hit St. Lawrence County on the same day. One touched down at Chippewa Bay on Oak Island in the St. Lawrence River, the other 3 miles southeast of the village of Gouverneur. The twisters lifted roofs off houses and tore down trees, but did little other damage.
■ July 8, 2014: An EF-1 tornado reaching maximum 100 mph winds touched down near the intersection of Eagle Factory and Gardner roads in the town of Lowville, ripping apart two structures where Maple Ridge Wind Farm workers were renting, but the workers were away on holiday break. The tornado moved northeast, damaging homes and farm buildings across a wide swath of Lewis County, including properties on Route 177, West Road, Rice Road, Route 12, Number 3 Road and Route 26.
