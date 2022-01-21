DENMARK — The Town Board will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Monday in the municipal building, 3707 Roberts Road, to discuss the possible early payoff of the final construction bond for the town offices and highway garage as well as appointment of the court clerk.
The meeting will be available to the public with Zoom access. For the Zoom link, visit wdt.me/sPwr7d.
