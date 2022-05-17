DEER RIVER — The Denmark Town Board will hold a work session at 6:30 p.m. May 26 to discuss potential technology upgrades for the town. The work session will be held in person at the town municipal building, 3707 Roberts Road.
Town of Denmark sets work session to discuss technology upgrades
