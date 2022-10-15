DEER RIVER — The Denmark Town Board has set a public hearing in conjunction with its regular monthly meeting, 6 p.m. Oct. 17 in the Denmark Town Hall, 3707 Roberts Road, to hear comments from the public about a proposed local law to override the tax levy limit for fiscal year 2023.
Complete copies of the proposed local law are available at the town clerk’s office during regular office hours 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
