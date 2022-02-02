DENMARK — During a special meeting held Jan. 24, the Denmark Town Board authorized Supervisor Scott Doyle to pursue the early payoff of the final construction bond for the town offices and highway garage. The bond, which is due in July, is held by the Depository Trust Company, which determined the town would save approximately $1,200 in interest if the bond is paid off on March 1.
In other business, the board reappointed Prudence Greene as court clerk for a three-year term expiring Dec. 31, 2025.
