Town of Greig man charged with petit larceny

GREIG — A town man was accused of stealing Aug. 3 by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael J. Baldwin, 33, was charged with two counts of petit larceny.
The incidents that led to charges allegedly took place between June and August this year in the Town of Greig, according to the Sheriff’s Office arrest report.
An investigation into the incidents is ongoing, the report said.
Mr. Baldwin was issued with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
No further details were provided.
