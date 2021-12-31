PORT LEYDEN — The town of Leyden is the only village or town in Lewis County that did not choose to opt out of the state Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act provision that allows adult marijuana-oriented businesses like dispensaries, cafes and bars to open in the town.
According to Mayor Rosalie White, the decision was made unanimously by the four-member board to stick with the new law but she was surprised to be the only municipality in the county to do so.
“People are going to get it somewhere ... they will go to the next town or the city,” Ms. White said. “At this point I don’t think there is anyone planning to have it here (but) ,,, things like that could happen in the future.”
She also noted that by allowing dispensaries or businesses with in-house cannabis use, there may be a wider interest generated to establish a marijuana business.
“Because we did not opt out, somebody may want to rent their farm field for growing it (marijuana) instead of corn crop,” Ms. White said.
At the town’s October meeting, a brief board discussion was prompted by a letter about concerns over the marijuana law from the United Prevention Coalition, or UP! Coalition, which is a county-wide organization focused on encouraging teens to stay away from drugs with funding from a federal Drug Free Communities grant.
“Nobody was opposed to the state regulating (cannabis businesses) — they made it legal and they regulate it,” Ms. White said.
Regardless of whether a community chooses to opt out, recreational use of the drug is now legal with an age-use limit, like cigarettes and alcohol, as is growing a small amount for personal use.
Signed into law in March, the MRTA legalized recreational marijuana sales and use for adults 21 and older. It immediately expunged previous marijuana-related convictions from New Yorkers’ records and established a framework for regulating businesses.
The law created the Office of Cannabis Management, which is governed by a Cannabis Control Board similar to the state Liquor Authority under the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law. The OCM is responsible for issuing retail licenses and developing additional business regulations.
Board members also did not express concern over the controversial viewpoint raised by the UP! Coalition that marijuana is a gateway drug.
“They (the board) did talk about the smoking of it (marijuana) being already restricted in the parks and youth games, like the smoking of any cigarette and the drinking (of alcohol),” Ms. White said.
The board voted not to take action on opting out which was reinforced by a second discussion and vote in November.
Cities, towns and villages across the state could opt out of allowing dispensaries by passing a local law by the end of the 2021 calendar year, though municipalities would then forego tax revenue generated from shops within their boundaries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.