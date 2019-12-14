LOWVILLE — A man accused of strangling a woman in May in the town of Leyden at his Kerwin Road home pleaded guilty to Judge Daniel R. King in Lewis County Court on Friday, but routine questions on the details of the charges by the prosecutor did not garner simple admissions.
Brian S. Coe, 28, ultimately pleaded guilty to felony strangulation and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child, but not without some hesitation.
During Assistant District Attorney Mark Lemieux’s reading of the facts to which Mr. Coe was pleading guilty, Mr. Coe admitted to putting his hands around the neck of his victim but when asked to admit that his action caused the victim to be unable to breath or speak, instead of a “yes” response, he said, “I assume.”
Judge King said he was concerned about that response and asked Mr. Coe’s attorney and the assistant district attorney to approach the bench.
After a discussion with his lawyer, Mr. Coe changed his response to, “I have no reason to believe it did not.”
During the same process on the child endangerment charge, Mr. Coe, whose responses were all slow throughout the proceeding, began shaking his head no while it was read that he strangled the victim in front of a child and continued to do so instead of giving a verbal response.
Judge King said that allocution, the technical term for the reading of facts in a guilty plea to ensure the person understands all they are admitting, is not required for a misdemeanor charge, making Mr. Coe’s “yes” response unnecessary.
With the strangulation, Mr. Coe also violated the terms of his probation for a misdemeanor DWI conviction in Boonville.
During his Feb. 14 sentencing proceeding, Mr. Coe is expected to be sentenced to 2½ years in state prison followed by three years of parole for the strangulation charge, one year in jail each for the child endangerment and probation violation charges. Mr. Coe will serve all three sentences at the same time.
In April 2018, Mr. Coe was charged with child endangerment and in May 2017 he faced assault and other charges in a “domestic incident.”
