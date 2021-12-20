LOWVILLE — Fire demolished a home on Route 177 in the town of Lowville over the weekend.
Just after 10 p.m., Robert Powis reported waking up to flames near the wood stove pipe that connected to the chimney through the wall of his home at 3478 Route 177, according to the official report by the fire chief on the scene, Joseph Austin of the Lowville Volunteer Fire Department.
Although the fire had a head start on them, firefighters attempted to go inside the flaming structure to bring the blaze under control, but “heavy fire and heat” forced them to retreat just in time.
“The second floor collapsed onto the first floor within 10 minutes of fire units being on the scene,” the report said, noting that the intensity of the wind and 18-degree Fahrenheit temperature added to the challenges the firefighters faced, causing the fire to build intensify quickly.
A county track hoe was used to knock down the remains of the heavily damaged structure and smother the fire.
Martinsburg and Copenhagen Volunteer Fire Departments also assisted with the effort.
Although the blaze appeared to be effectively snuffed by 3:15 a.m. when firefighters left the scene, some “hot spots” rekindled twice on Sunday at 6 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., causing the Lowville Fire Department to return to extinguish them.
There were no injuries and because the damage was so extensive, Mr. Austin said, the cause of the fire could not be determined.
While the home was insured, Mr. Powis’ granddaughter Makayla Franks said that insurance was “limited” in a GoFundMe.com page she set up to help.
“Almost 50 years of memories were made in the house however, the house was a total loss but at least he is okay,” she wrote, “He only had limited insurance on the house and all he has left now is clothes that were on his back.”
The community response has been pouring in, raising $5,410 toward the $50,000 goal in the first 24 hours after the fundraiser was created.
