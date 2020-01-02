Town of Watson taxpayer can pay in installments

WATSON — Town of Watson residents must pay taxes on or before Jan. 31, to avoid additional charges or interest. Taxpayers have the option of “The Two-Payment Installment Plan.” To participate, the first installment must be paid no later than Jan. 31, subject to a 2% installment fee. No additional interest shall be charged as long as the second installment is paid to the collector by May 31. On all other taxes remaining unpaid after Jan. 31, 1% will be added for the first month and an additional 1% for each month and fraction thereof thereafter until the return of unpaid taxes is made by the collector to the county treasurer pursuant to law.
The town clerk’s office at 6971 Number Four Road, Lowville, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday during the month of January and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday February through May.
