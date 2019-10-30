LOWVILLE — Throughout the towns of Lewis County, candidates involved in the 18 competitive races are campaigning and reaching out to their community members seeking votes.
Following is a list of candidates in competitive municipal races in the county. Candidates with an asterisk after their party could not be reached for an interview.
John G. Jones, 72, Republican
Address: Beaver Falls
Experience: Incumbent, 4 years; Past town supervisor, 2 years
Education: Augustinian Academy High School grad
Work History: Retired; Verizon lineman, 32 years
“I have experience and I would go to meetings so I figured I could give back to the community. Now, we’ve done a lot last year, stayed under the 2% tax cap, and are getting the town going. I would like to continue that.”
Derek M. Gage, 28, Democrat
Address: State Route A 12
Experience: Appointed councilman, 1 year
Education: Beaver River High School grad; Electrician trade school, 5 years
Work History: Union electrician; Dairy farmer
“I learned a lot in the year I was on the board. Being younger and in construction, I have a different perspective. I’m all for learning and trying to help the board and the people of the community.”
Thomas Kalamas, 61, Democrat
Address: Swiss Road
Experience: First time running
Education: Beaver River High School grad; Industrial wiring certification, Kraft
Work History: Retired, Kraft Foods, continuous improvement engineer in dairy, 35 years; Part time consultant
“I think I can help the town with different projects and the save the taxpayers money. I handled big projects at Kraft as a supervisor and I want to leverage my experience to help and give back to the community.”
Chelsea Lehman Cowan, 43, Republican
Address: Swiss Road
Experience: Incumbent clerk, 4 years and tax collector, 3 years
Education: Beaver River High School grad
Work History:
“I enjoy being involved with the town people and the board. There’s a lot involved in the job but it’s a nice office to hold. I try to make myself available to people beyond office hours, even on social media.”
Megan Kalamas Simpson, 39, Democrat, Independent
Address: Beaver Falls
Experience: Deputy clerk/collector, 3 years; Notary public
Education: Beaver River High School grad; JCC Associates – Social Sciences
Work History: Banking, 14 years
“I want to do the best I can for the town of Croghan and this is the perfect opportunity for my family and I. I want to get back to work full time.”
Ricky L. Taylor, 64, Democrat
Address: Harrisville
Experience: Incumbent; Town Council, 20 years
Education: High School: Clifton Fine High School grad; welding school; diesel service technician training
Work History: current - Nortrax, Gourvernuer
“We’ve got a good council that works well together and the last couple of years, we’ve worked through a lot of projects and have more to accomplish.”
Raymond Gregory, 69, Republican
Address: Harrisville
Experience: Incumbent
Kelly Ritz, 62, Republican
Address: Harrisville
Experience: First time running; Initiated study for Harrisville dissolution
Education: Mainland High School, Daytona Beach, Fla.
Work History: Pharmacy tech, 20 years
“I want to be a voice for people on the issues they might want in the community.”
Janet Taylor, 60, Republican
Address: Harrisville
Experience: Incumbent, 20 years; Deputy clerk 3 years; Village of Harrisville clerk 9 years
Education: Clifton-Fine High School graduate; Notary public; Various municipal courses
Work History: Clerk/tax collector; Substitute teacher, 22 years; Art instructor
“I bring experience, integrity and honesty to my work and I am very involved in the community. I like being able to help people and make the town a better place to live.”
Tori Mashaw, 56, Democrat
Address: Jerden Falls Road
Experience: CSEA 825 union steward and vice president
Work History: Retired senior account clerk, Department of Social Services, 31 years; Lewis County Mental Health Center, 20 years
Approached by residents interested in change to run, Ms. Mashaw said, “I will offer extended office hours to better serve the public and be customer oriented. I look forward to serving the residents.”
Mark D. Hogan, 62, Sunshine Party *
Work History: Semi-retired; consultant
Address: Hiawatha Lake, Glenfield
“I am representing the people of Greig, my intent is to make available to them every protection under their law and to hear cases in a clear, concise and impartial fashion, in which local concerns are taken into account.”
Mandy Evans, 40, Write-in candidate
Address: Brantingham
Education: South Lewis High School grad
Work History: Community Bank, Lyons Falls, retail service officer, 19 years
“I felt like our town needed an other option and I feel it’s a great way to give back to our community. I’m dedicated and look to excel in anything I do and anytime I’m put to the task, I definitely succeed. I hope our community will do the research and see that I’m the best person for the job.”
Donald F. Mallette, 63, DFM 4 People Party
Address: Brantingham
Experience: Incumbent, 6 years; Former zoning board member
Education: Carthage High School grad; Paul Smith’s College, 2 years
Work History: Retired, Lewis County Code Enforcement
“I participate and try to pay attention and offer opinions and ask questions whether or not it makes people feel uncomfortable. That’s our job. When people ask questions I try to give them answers or tell them I’ll find out. I’m not telling them anything just to tell them something.”
David VandeWater, 51, Deer Party
Address: Hiawatha Lake, Glenfield
Experience: Planning board, 9 years; Codes officer, briefly, left to run for trustee
Education: Queensbury High School grad; SUNY Cobleskill, B.S.
Work History: Vandewater & Associates, 27 years
Why you? “I’m excited to bring my experience planning and some new ideas to the board to make minor changes to the laws and to help cope with tax increases in our town.”
Michael Alfano, 43, New Beginnings – Highway Supt
Address: Brantingham
Experience: Deputy superintendent, 6 years
Education: South Lewis High School grad; BOCES automechanic
Work History: Greig Highway Department, truck driver/mechanic, 18 years
“I want some change. I’ve got enough experience now I should know what I’m doing. I want to be a working supervisor. I want to be in there helping, not just watching the guys do the work.”
Kenneth Kirkbride, 62, Republican *
Address: Lyons Falls
Anthony Nelleback, Jr. Republican *
Address: West Leyden
Experience: Incumbent
Cindy E. Youngs, 66, Democrat *
Address: West Leyden
Experience: Incumbent
Daniel J. Cihocki, 54, Republican *
Address: West Leyden
Heidi Gerard Republican
NOTE: While Ms. Gerard, incumbent clerk, is on the ballot, she asks no one vote for her since she was hired by the U.S. Postal Service and can’t hold an elected position.
Olivia M. Fruin, 44, Unity Party
Address: West Leyden
Experience: First time running for office; running a private business; bookkeeping
Education: Donna High School Grad, Donna, Tex.; Cosmetology certification, Phillips Hairstyling Institute, Syracuse
Work History: Hair salon owner, town of Lee, 6 years
“I want to get started in politics because I’m not agreeing with how things are going. As clerk, I have the availability to meet the time requirements. I’ll be there when people need me to help and listen to their needs.”
Kolene Ettinger, 31, Fresh Egg Party
Address: West Leyden
Experience: First time running for office; customer service, 13 years
Education: Westmoreland High School Grad
Work History: Target, part-time; BNY Mellon, Oriskany, 7 years
“I’ve been a stay at home mom and I want to be more involved in the community.”
Christina Stinebrickner, 61, Democrat
Address: West Leyden
Experience: Incumbent, 16 years
Education: Adirondack High School grand; Mohawk Valley Community College, registered nurse
Work History: Retired; Lewis County General Hospital Emergency Room, 3 years
“I enjoy the people when they come. The job has its challenges but I’m looking forward to the new challenge of the payment plan that is coming up next year.”
Tracy Yanik, 46, Republican *
Address: West Leyden
Lois Compo Republican
Address: Johnston Dam Road
Experience: Incumbent; Village of Port Leyden board; Town hall restoration
Education: Rome Free Academy grad; some college
Work History: Hydro-electric facility, 10 years; Ethan Allen Furniture, Booonville
“I would like to see the town grow and at the same time, protect the agricultural land.”
Lee Anne Greene, 63, Independence Party
Address: State Route 12D
Experience: Appointed incumbent, 8 months
Education: Hackensack High School, N.J. grad
Work History: Horse farmer, 20 years here, 40 years in Rockland County
“I enjoy the meetings, like the low maintenance service road meeting recently, and working with people. Being involved is very interesting. I enjoy being an active part of the community.”
Fred Fox, 54, Republican
Address: Talcottville
Experience: Town Assessor’s Board of Review; Town Planning Board; Reach Across America; Talcottville Cemetery volunteer
Education: South Lewis High School Graduate
Work: Adirondack Home Furnishings, Utica – 23 years; Fox Den Monuments part time
“I think the town belongs to the people, not the board. I want to contribute to the town and give back.”
Ruth Laribee, 84, Republican
Address: East Road
Experience: Incumbent
Steven Fuller, 49, Democrat
Address: Sunset Drive
Experience: Lewis County General Hospital Board, 3 years
Education: Lowville Free Academy grad
Work History: Lowville Central Schools, food service director, 3 years; Private business, 20 years
“I feel it’s the responsibility of people in the community to step up and get involved and that’s what I’m trying to do. People in the community supported me with my restaurant in the past so this is my way to give back.”
John “JD” Ross Republican *
Address: Ross Road
William (Bill) Roberts, 53, Democrat
Address: Moose River Road
Experience: Appointed incumbent, 1 year; VFW Boonville, Commander, 7 years
Education: Louisiana State University, B.A.; Northwestern University, B.S. – general studies, military science
Work History: Retired Army major, , 28 years; Disabled combat vetran
“It’s been interesting so far, with the projects like the town barn and the bridge project, it’s been quite an adventure. There are so many things we can do if people would get involved so I set up a Facebook page for the town to keep people in the loop.”
Brian Ouellette, 71, Democrat *
Address: Port Leyden
Experience: Incumbent
Kathleen M. O’Brien-Carreon, 41, Republican *
Address: Port Leyden
Experience: Incumbent
Nancy O’Brien-Dailey, 58, Republican *
Address: Port Leyden
Douglas Dietrich, Wind Power Party
Address: Glenfield
Experience: Incumbent, 23 years; Deputy supervisor; Glenfield Elementary Revitalization Committee; Tug Hill Council, Vice Chairperson
Education: Ithaca College, B.S., M.S.
Work History: Retired South Lewis Central School District teacher
“I enjoy working in government and helping out people in town and looking out for their best interest.”
Janusz “John” Karelus, 72, Republican *
Address: B. Arthur Road
Experience: Incumbent
Kyle Smithling, 22, Farmers for Us Party
Address: Martinsburg
Experience: None, but “researching things” to make sure he understands the job
Education: South Lewis High School Grad; JCC, Associates – Agriculture Business
Work History: Family farm
“I want to learn what’s going on in our town and get more involved. When people want someone to listen, if enough isn’t being done and they feel like nobody is hearing them, I’ll be there for them and try to do something about it.”
Darren “Bump” Jantzi, 59, Republican *
Address: Whitaker Road
Casandra Buell, 30, United Party
Address: Mattis Road
Experience: Incumbent, 2 years
Education: Beaver River High School grad; SUNY Morrisville, B.B.; Clarkson University, M.B.A.
Work History: County Planning Department, senior planner, 2 ½ years
“I chose to run for reelection to continue the momentum we’ve had making this a family friendly community and to find a way to create the amenities I feel people deserve. I feel I’ve been a trustworthy steward for taxpayers and I’ll continue to look for alternative funding and be a voice for all people.”
Marcus Bush, 35, For the Town Party
Address: Artz Road
Experience: Incumbent
Education: Beaver River High School grad; SUNY Oswego
Work History: Beaver River Central, tech teacher, 13 years
“I like being involved and having a sense of what’s going on in town and making informed decisions about what’s best for the town.”
Randy Aucter, 58, Democrat, Our Choice Party
Address: Soft Maple Road
Experience: Union member; New Bremen Volunteer Fire Department, 25 years
Education: Beaver River High School Grad; BOCES autobody;
Work History: Neenah Paper, 34 years
“I want make sure there’s no wasteful spending and ask why this versus something else. I want to look at different options. Taxpayers deserve a voice and I want to be that voice for them.”
Alexis Lyndacker, 27, Republican
Address: New Bremen
Experience: Works with towns; tax relief for farmers
Education: Beaver River High School grad; SUNY Morrisville, B.S. Agriculture Business
Work History: Lewis County Soil and Water Department, 7 years
“I have a lot of deep affection for New Bremen and I want to help any way I can. I want my son to know how to work hard and love New Bremen as much as I do.”
Highway Superintendent: Vote for one
Jonathan M. Bush Democrat
Address: Matthis Road
Mark D. Lehman, 52, Write-in Republican
Address: Snell Road, Lowville
Experience: New Bremen Assessment review board; New Bremen Fire District Board, chairman
Education: Lowville High School grad
Work History: Dairy farmer, 29 years; Northern New York Farmers Market August 2019-present
Mr. Bush said he offers integrity, honest and a strong work ethic and that the difference between a leader and a boss is that the leader works along beside, while a boss drives.
William E. Currier, 62, Republican, Wheels Turning Party *
Address: Camden
Experience: Incumbent
Cheryl Davis, 55, Time for a Change Party
Address: Kumrow Road
Experience: First time running for office
Education: Westmoreland High School
Work History: New York State employee, Syracuse, 26 years
“I think there should be fair rulings and maybe something to help teach, like community service, instead of just a fine, if that would be possible” to institute as justice.
Virginia “Ginny” Churchill, incumbent Republican
Declined interview
Alice M. Sterling Bear Party
Declined interview
Jane Gillette , Republican, Conservative
Address: Turin (village)
Experience: Incumbent, 4 years; Deputy supervisor: 4 years; Past vice president, South Lewis Central School District Board
Education: St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, registered nurse program
Work History: Part time Lewis County General Hospital Certified Home Health Agency
“I feel strongly it’s important to use tax money wisely and to give back and serve the people of the community.”
Lydia Wojnowski, 61, Incumbent, Democratic Party
Address: East Main Street
Experience: Incumbent, 4 years
Education: South Lewis High School grad
Work History: Behavioral Health and Wellness, Administrative Assitant, 4 1/2 years
“I’m a community minded person and I believe you should give back what you can. Road work is the main issue we’ve been battling, but it’s an ongoing process. I hope people are happy with the work the board is doing.”
Brian M. Mooney, 32, Republican – Council *
Address: East Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.