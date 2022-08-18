LOWVILLE — Extra spending on fuel by villages and towns in Lewis County due to inflation will be partially compensated if legislators, during their September meeting, approve an initiative to share $500,000 in sales tax revenue with them.

The county government is not obligated to distribute sales tax income to the municipalities being that there are no cities in its borders, but the share is possible because sales tax revenue has increasingly brought in more than budget estimates.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.