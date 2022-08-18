LOWVILLE — Extra spending on fuel by villages and towns in Lewis County due to inflation will be partially compensated if legislators, during their September meeting, approve an initiative to share $500,000 in sales tax revenue with them.
The county government is not obligated to distribute sales tax income to the municipalities being that there are no cities in its borders, but the share is possible because sales tax revenue has increasingly brought in more than budget estimates.
“We have done a wonderful job in Lewis County, long before I was the county manager … of budgeting sales tax,” County Manager Ryan M. Piche told the Finance and Rules Committee Tuesday. “Every year we have done a nice job of making sure we’re not riding the razor’s edge.”
Offering data charts covering the past dozen years, Mr. Piche said that since 2008, the county has collected an average of about $1.2 million in sales tax above the budgeted amount, resulting in a total of $15 million above budget expectations collected over the past 10 years.
“I think if we can come that close every year, with a little margin, that’s perfect,” he added, but between the 2019 state approval for counties to receive a share of online sales tax revenue and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic which has led to significantly more online shopping, the margin has grown large.
In the first quarter of 2020, sales tax revenue “far outpace(d)” the county budget projections, starting a discussion about the disbursement of some of that money to the towns and villages. This year, sales tax revenue is about 9% more than this time last year.
Inflated prices have also played a large role in the increase.
According to information provided by the State Association of Counties earlier this year and shared with the committee by Mr. Piche, fuel sales tax was up 33% last year in the county and in the first quarter of this year, it was up 22%.
“It’s a confusing picture. You’ve got inflation that is certainly surging ahead at the same time wage and job growth is surging ahead, (while) the feds are trying to pull the brakes slowly without causing a recession,” Mr. Piche said. “I think it’s one of the strangest times to try to predict what’s going to happen in the economy that we’ve seen in some time, but regardless, I think it’s fair to say our sales tax in 2022 will exceed our budget once again.”
Frustration over the fact that the county does not share sales tax dollars with the towns and villages comes up in monthly council and board of trustee meetings around the county frequently and has been expressed directly to county officials, so the growing sales tax revenue provided an opportunity to alleviate some pressure on the point.
“When it was brought up, it was a logical thing (to do.) We, in theory, made more money on sales tax on fuel and they end up spending more because they don’t get anything back, so let’s give them some of it,” said Finance and Rules Committee Chair Thomas A. Osborne, R-Greig.
To distribute the $500,000 in what Mr. Osborne said was “the most logical way” among the 17 towns and eight villages, those involved in the discussion started by using the assessed value of properties in each municipality to guide the percentage of the total each town would receive.
“It was an easy number to come up with and then (as we were looking at it we thought) wait a minute, that’s not right,” he said. “One of my arguments was that one of my towns, it is very poor on assessed value. They were going to get money but nowhere near as much. That’s when I threw in the road mile idea.”
Because towns tend to have more miles of road they maintain with low population numbers and villages tend to have more people with fewer street miles, the average of assessed value, road or street miles and population were used to calculate the distribution.
State and county roads were not included.
“If it was just road miles, the village of Turin would have got just $28,” said Mr. Osborne. “The final number that was used, working off all three of them, seemed the most sensible way.”
The assessed values of properties in the municipalities range from $13.74 million in the village of Turin which also has the lowest amount street miles to maintain with 0.05 miles, up to a $398.6 million assessment value for property in the town of Croghan with 119.2 miles of road to maintain on the high end.
Populations range from 97 people in the town of Montague to 3,272 people in the county seat, the village of Lowville.
Accordingly, the sales tax amounts that will be disbursed if the full board approves the measure during its Sept. 6 meeting, will range from $1,947 for the village of Turin to $58,351 for the town of Croghan.
“We got the lowest out of everything,” said Turin Mayor Joshua P. Leviker, who is also the legislator for the district and a member of the Finance and Rules Committee. “But anything is better than nothing. It (the sales tax share) has historically not happened in the past … so I’m appreciative of that. Even if I wasn’t part of the county on any level, I would be happy to get that portion and I say that being at the bottom of the spectrum, being the smallest village.”
Croghan Town Supervisor Roger M. Burriss said that the town council is working within its overall budget this year so far despite inflation, but the unpredictability of fall and winter road expenses make it good timing for the initiative if it is approved in September.
“I do know that it’s going to help in a lot of ways including the highway department with the fuel and road stuff but we’re also a very conservative town and try to stay as low budget as we can … so something like this is a bonus for us,” said Mr. Burriss.
The final vote on the disbursement will take place at 5 p.m. Sept. 6 in the legislative board room at the Lewis County Court House, 7660 N. State St. in Lowville.
