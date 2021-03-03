DENMARK — Company officials have announced the Tractor Supply store located at 11131 Route 26 will open March 13.
The rural lifestyle retailer provides animal feed, pet food and supplies, propane, fencing, garden supplies and home supplies. Additionally, customers can use the buy online and pick-up in-store option to purchase products online and pick up their items in as little as one hour in the store or through contactless curbside pickup.
The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. There will be a dedicated exclusive shopping hour for high-risk customers and seniors 60 and older from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. every Wednesday.
“At Tractor Supply, we understand the value of providing essential needs like pet food, animal feed and home supplies to our customers in the Carthage community,” said Jacob Waugh, manager of the Carthage Tractor Supply store. “Our team members live the same lifestyle as our customers, and we’re excited to supply them with the tools, information and resources they need to live life on their own terms.”
To learn more about Tractor Supply Company, visit tractorsupply.com. For additional information on the Neighbor’s Club program, please visit neighborsclub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.