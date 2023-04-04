LOWVILLE — A village building with three apartments and all of its contents were lost in a fire on Sunday night. All occupants got out safely.
According to the fire report supplied by Lowville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Joseph A. Austin, firefighters were dispatched to 5440 Park Place Drive just before 6 p.m. and found the fire already in progress with “significant extension” into the building. A portion of North State Street was closed so that a hydrant on that street could be used to quell the blaze.
The bulk of the fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes by firefighters who went into the building. It took about 45 minutes to get control of the flames throughout the rest of the structure.
Although all three apartments were occupied, the seven residents made it out of the building without injury before crews arrived. Firefighters were able to find two cats that had not made it out of the building as they searched during the interior overhaul work to ensure the fire was completely out.
The cats were reunited with their family.
According to the report, the building remained structurally sound but there was fire damage throughout, most heavily in the back porch area where the blaze appeared to start.
Mr. Austin reported an “improperly disposed cigarette on the back porch … near combustibles” was most likely the cause but the investigation was not conclusive.
The contents were a total loss because of fire, water and smoke damage and the building is no longer inhabitable.
While the building owned by Margaret Hanno was insured, the report said it was not clear if any of the tenants had renters insurance for their belongings.
Volunteer firefighters from departments in Martinsburg, New Bremen and Castorland assisted at the scene.
Building residents were assisted by the American Red Cross.
Earlier on Sunday, at about 9 a.m., a stove fire was reported at Valley View Apartments, 5590 River St. and although firefighters found smoke in the hallways, the fire was contained inside the stove.
A rubber shelf guard inside the stove fell onto the functioning heating coil, causing the fire. Crews were at the scene for about 30 minutes ventilating the building and ensuring the stove was disconnected before the complex’s maintenance staff took over.
