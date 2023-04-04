LOWVILLE — A village building with three apartments and all of its contents were lost in a fire on Sunday night. All occupants got out safely.

According to the fire report supplied by Lowville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Joseph A. Austin, firefighters were dispatched to 5440 Park Place Drive just before 6 p.m. and found the fire already in progress with “significant extension” into the building. A portion of North State Street was closed so that a hydrant on that street could be used to quell the blaze.

