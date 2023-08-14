CARTHAGE — With the help of BOCES, Tug Hill Commission and Home Depot there has been improvements made to the recreation trails at Carthage Community Park.
In the spring, a team comprised of village Department of Public Works laborers, volunteers from Home Depot, Mickey Dietrich and two interns from the Tug Hill Commission installed boardwalks over swampy areas along the trails.
“The village teamed up with Home Depot and the Home Depot Foundation to get the necessary materials and equipment to finish the installation,” said Mr. Dietrich. “We submitted a grant funding application to the Home Depot foundation in the late spring of 2022. They provided the remaining materials needed to install the boardwalks like the treated lumber for the supports and the elephant ears (concrete bases), as well as some other hardware that was needed. Home Depot assists with community projects usually about once a quarter.”
The estimated 200 feet of boardwalk were built by the Jefferson Lewis BOCES carpentry class.
“I believe that BOCES’ involvement will allow the students to get a sense of pride when they see the projects they worked on being displayed and used within their local communities. These students are making a positive impact in their hometowns with real-life projects and gaining valuable experience in the process. Communities have been able to complete most all of their priority items because the students were involved. I think the students’ hard work in their communities has really lifted the spirits of the residents. It has made a positive impact for sure in the area.”
According to AllTrails website the about a mile loop trail is generally considered a moderately challenging route which takes an average of 18 minutes to complete.
“This is a very popular area for hiking and running, so you’ll likely encounter other people while exploring,” the site states. “The trail is open year-round and is beautiful to visit anytime. Dogs are welcome, but must be on a leash.”
The project to make the trails more accessible began in 2017 when Mr. Dietrich and than village president G. Wayne McIlroy sought parks and recreation funding. Over the next several years the trails project was rolled into other incentives to encourage people to get moving.
According to Mr. Dietrich, the Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization and the NYS Tug Hill Commission formed a partnership to encourage physical activity within Jefferson and Lewis counties in 2018.
“Part of the project focuses on Complete Streets which is sometimes recognized as walkable community initiatives,” he explained. “Complete Streets focuses on policies and actions to make streets more accessible for walking and biking. The goal of this is to encourage physical activity and make communities safer and more attractive. Grant funds, secured as part of the partnership, was used to bring in nationally renowned speaker Mark Fenton, who held interactive workshops in West Carthage and Lowville. Grant funding was also used to help implement projects for communities that adopted a Complete Streets policy. Several communities took advantage of this, and Carthage, Copenhagen, and Deferiet chose to have their projects completed by BOCES.”
Utilizing information from Mr. Fenton about the success of communities partnering with local schools and BOCES to work on projects such as painting of school crosswalks and installation of bike racks, Mr. Dietrich initiated action locally.
“I called Stephen Todd from BOCES and after talking to him, he thought it would be a great thing for BOCES students to be involved with it,” Mr. Dietrich said. “In September 2019, at a River Area Council of Government meeting, there was a discussion about the Complete Streets projects with BOCES. Those in attendance from BOCES were Tracy Gyoerkoe, Paul Mooney and Joanne Witt, along with Phil Street, Jean Waterbury, and myself from the NYS Tug Hill Commission. After that meeting, Carthage, Copenhagen and Deferiet were all interested in moving forward with BOCES in working on their projects. Of course, during the school year of 2019–2020, COVID-19 hit. That delayed the projects from being completed until this year.”
In addition to the Carthage trails project, BOCES has aided with projects other communities including metal benches in Deferiet and wooden benches, handicap accessible picnic table, bike racks and a kiosk in Copenhagen.
