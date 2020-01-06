The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office issued a travel advisory Monday morning for the county, the agency said in a news release.
Beginning at about 11 a.m., the advisory warns drivers of the hazardous driving conditions in the area caused by blowing snow and snow covered roads. It will remain in place until further notice is given.
