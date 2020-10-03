EVANS MILLS — State police on Saturday afternoon are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and ATV near Elm Ridge Road.
State police Sgt. Dominic Doldo confirmed that a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash was called in to the Jefferson County 911 dispatchers at about 3:10 p.m. The crash occurred in front of a home at 31118 Elm Ridge Road, about a half-mile from the intersection of Elm Ridge Road and Ansted Road.
The owners of the house heard the crash but didn’t want to comment further.
A neighbor said she heard “ATVs go by and then heard a loud bang.”
No other information was available Saturday evening. State police said more information will be released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.