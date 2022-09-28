Photo provided

CROGHAN — Four fire departments combined efforts to keep an early morning garage fire in the village from destroying the whole building and its contents.

According to the Lewis County fire report, flames could be seen coming from a truck parked “outside the rear” of the garage at the home of Joseph Lyndeker, 9843 Main St. and was reported to 911 by a “passerby” from Mr. Lyndeker’s address just before 9 a.m.

