CROGHAN — Four fire departments combined efforts to keep an early morning garage fire in the village from destroying the whole building and its contents.
According to the Lewis County fire report, flames could be seen coming from a truck parked “outside the rear” of the garage at the home of Joseph Lyndeker, 9843 Main St. and was reported to 911 by a “passerby” from Mr. Lyndeker’s address just before 9 a.m.
Firefighters from the Croghan Volunteer Fire Department arrived to find the truck engulfed in flames that had spread to the back of the building and into the roof.
With the assistance of the New Bremen, Beaver Falls and Castorland volunteer fire departments, the damage was kept to the rear wall and part of the roof. Although the truck was destroyed, other contents of the building had only smoke and water damage, the report said.
The garage was reportedly used as a workshop and was insured.
An investigation into the blaze is ongoing.
