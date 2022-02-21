LOWVILLE — With hiring challenges infiltrating civil service recruiting as well as the private sector and what they feel is a strong team of department leadership across the board, Lewis County legislators are allowing the process to get streamlined.
Human Resources and Civil Service Director Caitlyn R. Smith approached Finance and Rules Committee members during their meeting last week about removing the need for committee and full board approval to refill positions that become vacant and are already in the budget to speed up the job posting process at a time when recruitment is more challenging than ever.
“In committee meetings and in board meetings we ask for your motions to approve the backfills,” she said. “It’s 15 days for an external (job) posting... if there is a civil service list it’s going to take closer (to) up to 30 days to even get someone to fill a position plus their two-week notice if they’re coming from another job or any of those things. Just moving the timeline up is what we’re potentially looking to do here.”
Recruiting has been made more challenging for civil service jobs like those at county departments as the lists of people who have passed the civil service examinations required for some positions have been depleted and new examinations have been less timely throughout the pandemic.
“There were a lot of tests that were delayed and also there was a lot of people who just were not taking the tests. Historically we have 20 people take a dispatcher test. I gave the dispatcher test in January with five people,” Ms. Smith said. “So the amount of applicants themselves is just low for our civil service tests ... our lists are not lasting for three or four years like they have in the past. They’re lasting six months, they’re lasting a year and we can only test as often as civil service has them scheduled with the state.”
Legislator Richard A Chartrand, R-Lowville, raised concerns that some positions may need higher wages to have more successful recruitment in the current context.
Citing examples like public health and jail nurses which were upgraded to higher salaries even before the pandemic, County Manager Ryan M. Piche confirmed that taking the larger market into consideration is part of the overall process that won’t be impacted by the change.
“It’s a tough wage environment right now, there’s no doubt about it. It’s kind of cyclical in government,” Mr. Piche said. “When the economy is hot, the job market’s hot — government jobs don’t look as attractive. But when the economy turns down people are grateful to have a consistent, steady job without layoffs, with good benefits.”
To ensure that legislators are still able to keep track of staff movement, Ms. Smith provided them with a prototype for the staffing report she plans to give them monthly with updates on the positions under recruitment, those that have been filled and the timeframe needed to do so.
Committee Chairman Thomas A. Osborne, R-Glenfield, didn’t hesitate to endorse Ms. Smith’s request.
“I think we should streamline it. I think if it’s something in the budget and it’s not something being considered as being eliminated we should proceed with filling it,” he said, adding that it is “ridiculous” to expect candidates to wait for weeks or even months to find out if they will be hired.
“In the past we did not have the confidence that we have in senior management that we do today and there were caps put on hirings by the department heads to control the employment population. I’m confident that we have a team in place to control this (and) ... to streamline the process with positions that are already budgeted,” said board Chairman Lawrence L. Dolhof, R-Lyons Falls.
Department heads will continue to consult with Ms. Smith and Mr. Piche before filling any posts. Those that are not already in the budget or need to have compensation or other factors reconsidered, however, will still go through the full process.
The county currently has 23 job openings, about 8% of the county workforce.
There were 28 posts available at the end of the year but, Ms. Smith said, five offers have been made. She and her team have been recruiting for some of the jobs still available since October.
