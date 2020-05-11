Tug Hill Calendar Contest Underway

Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust is accepting submissions of photos taken anywhere within the Tug Hill region for its annual Tug Hill Calendar Photo Contest.
The photo contest is designed for local residents to capture that beauty and share it.
“From landscapes to wildlife and people representative of the region’s cultural heritage, we encourage you to get creative as you enjoy the places you call home and share your favorite outdoor spots,” states a press release from the organization. “Photos of wildlife, flowers, forests, farms, streams, landscapes, and people are accepted.”
The deadline for submissions for the 2021 Calendar is Friday, May 29. Up to 10 photos taken in the Tug Hill region may be submitted. Photos are needed from all four seasons.
Submitted photos use the following naming format with photographer’s name, the location and month the photo was taken: Last_First_Location_Description_MonthTaken.
Email your photos or any questions to Communications and Marketing Director, Meredith Davison at mdavison@tughilltomorrow.org.
The full-color 12 by 9 inch calendar is the only community produced Tug Hill calendar, featuring photos taken by local amateur photographers who live, work and play in the region. The winning photo will be featured as the cover of the 2021 Calendar, top selected photos will be featured as months, and smaller ones will also be featured throughout the months.
