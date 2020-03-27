WATERTOWN — The Tug Hill Commission staff is working to provide guidance to member towns and villages on how to maintain municipal operations in a rapidly changing environment.
They are compiling information documents and links on their website athttps://www.tughill.org/community-resources-concerning-covid-19/.
The commission staff recommends municipal officials to check back frequently since as changes occur, the site is updated. In addition, they advise municipal leaders to consult with their attorney as needed.
Public Meetings in NY and COVID-19 compiles information from several sources, with high-level takeaways at the top of the document. To help Tug Hill towns and villages hold public meetings until this situation resolves, the Tug Hill Commission has purchased a business subscription to Zoom, an on-line platform that allows for interactive videoconferencing, call-in options, recording and transcription. Municipalities interested in using this option should contact their circuit rider as soon as possible and the commission will provide technical support.
