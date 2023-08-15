Tug Hill Commission offering training

GLENFIELD — The Tug Hill Commission and Association of Towns of the State of New York are collaborating to provide training on financial requirements and regulations for town governments.
Instructor Laird Petrie will provide a two-day, comprehensive training on town governments requirements and regulations related to budgeting and accounting on Sept. 26 and 27 at the Howard G. Sackett Technical Center, 5836 Route 12.
Day One: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. is designed to cover topics that will be beneficial for elected town officials as well as bookkeepers, accountants and comptrollers.
Day Two: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. is designed to assist town bookkeepers, accountants and comptrollers to record day-to-day financial transactions and generate necessary financial reports to the town board and outside agencies.
The cost is $75 for a one-day registration; $125 for a two-day registration, and both days include breakfast and lunch. Materials are also included. The Edge Hotel, 3952 Route 12, Lyons Falls, has reserved 10 rooms the evening of Sept. 26 at $89 per night plus tax for attendees. Call 315-348-4211 and ask for the Tug Hill Commission block rate. Rooms must be reserved by Aug. 26 to guarantee pricing.
Register at THCBudgetSchool.eventbrite.com no later than Sept. 15. More information on the training can be found through the registration link. Space is limited. If you have questions, contact the Tug Hill Commission at 315-785-2380.
