LOWVILLE — Components of the turbines for Invenergy’s Number Three Wind Farm have begun trickling into Lewis County. Deliveries will continue through Aug. 1.
The 104-megawatt wind-powered electricity generation plant will consist of 27 turbines, most of which are the tallest available in the industry, situated on the Tug Hill Plateau in the towns of Harrisburg and Lowville.
The renewable energy created by the wind farm is projected to produce enough power to meet the electricity needs of up to 40,000 homes, according to the company.
Trucks, with their massive loads, are escorted by New York State Police troopers to the project’s staging area on Number Three Road. They tend to cause slower traffic flow, especially when they are turning, but project manager Peter Geeland said he has so far not seen more than four cars backed up behind the wide loads and that the jam only lasts until the trucks have made their turns.
Construction on the project began in July. The wind farm is expected to begin generating power later this year.
Number Three Wind was approved through the state’s Article 10 siting process in November 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.