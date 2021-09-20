TURIN — Tragedy struck a Turin family over the weekend in a farm accident that resulted in the death of a child.
According to a Lewis County Sheriff’s Office report, a 5-year-old child approached a skid steer in the process of unloading a bale of hay from behind on Sunday morning.
The operator, confirmed by a separate source to be the child’s father, did not see the boy while reversing and struck him with the rear tire of the equipment.
“The operator immediately exited the machine, contacted 911 and rendered medical aid,” the report said.
The boy was taken by ambulance to the Lewis County General Hospital where he died due to his injuries.
The names of the child and the father are not being released until next of kin can be notified.
An investigation into the accident is ongoing.
