TURIN — A village man was accused of having an “aggressive” argument and fight with someone in front of his children on Saturday night.
Lucas S. Weaver, 33, of East Road, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, and endangering the welfare of a child on Sunday.
According to the Sheriff’s Office report, Mr. Weaver allegedly broke a window with his fist and was involved in a domestic dispute involving “aggressive physical contact” in front of his children.
Mr. Weaver turned himself in to the Sheriff’s Office and was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
