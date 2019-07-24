TURIN — A village man was charged with a misdemeanor at 11 p.m. on July 22 for allegedly “engaging in behavior that was likely to be injurious” to a child, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office said.
Derrick W. Allen, 37, of Houseville Road, was charged with misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.
According to the Sheriff’s Office news release, two alleged incidents on the same day led to the charge against Mr. Allen, the first of which took place in a vehicle being driven through Copenhagen while the second was at Mr. Allen’s home on June 15.
Mr. Allen was issued a ticket to appear in the Turin Town Court at a later date.
The Child Advocacy Center of Northern New York Multidisciplinary Team assisted with the investigation.
No further details were provided.
