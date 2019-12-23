TURIN — The town of Turin Planning Board will hold their regular meetings for the 2020 year the first Wednesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. with the exception of the January meeting that will be held on Thursday, Jan. 2, due to Wednesday falling on the holiday. Meeting are held at the Turin municipal building, 6312 East Main St. The agenda will be set 48 hours prior to each meeting as established in the bylaws.
Turin planning board set meeting schedule
