LOWVILLE — A Turin woman was accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs with her children in the car by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday night.
Erin A. Marra, 37, East Road, was charged with felony driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol, her fourth offense, two felony Leandra’s Law counts of driving while intoxicated with a child in the car, also a fourth offense, felony first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, misdemeanor second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, misdemeanor interlock restriction violation and two counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.
According to the Sheriff’s media release on the incident, Ms. Marra was allegedly stopped by a deputy while driving southbound on South State Street in the village at about 8:20 p.m., in a 2012 Dodge Caravan because the deputy was aware the Ms. Marra’s driver’s license had been suspended.
The deputies suspected Ms. Marra’s ability to drive was impaired and so brought her to the county Public Safety Building to be evaluated by a certified expert, the report said.
A 7-year-old and 10-year-old passenger were in Ms. Marra’s vehicle at the time of the stop.
Ms. Marra was arraigned in the Martinsburg Town Court and taken to the county jail in lieu of bail.
The Sheriff’s Department was assisted by village police at the scene.
