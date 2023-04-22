LOWVILLE — One person is dead and three others injured as a result of two separate crashes during the Snirt Run weekend.

Kim R. Clark, 48, of Rome, was pronounced dead at Lewis County Health Center after succumbing to injuries she suffered when the 2022 CF Moto 800 four-wheeler all terrain vehicle she was riding with Gene E. Clark, 55, of Rome, ran into a utility pole on Swernicki Road in the town of Martinsburg.

