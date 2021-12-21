LOWILLE — Two Castorland men were charged by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office after a fight injured them both.
Thomas A. Shinnick Jr., 36, was charged with misdemeanor obstruction of breathing or blood circulation while Travis J. Ouellette, 38, was charged with third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both misdemeanors, on Dec. 14.
According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, the two men got into a physical fight at about 10 p.m. on Dec. 9 on Route 410 in Castorland.
During that altercation, Mr. Shinnick allegedly choked Mr. Ouellette making it difficult for him to breath. Mr. Oullette allegedly broke Mr. Shinnick’s glasses and caused him an unspecified injury.
They were each arraigned in Watson Town Court and were issued orders of protection against each other.
They are expected to appear in Denmark Town Court at a later date.
