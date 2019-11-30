LOWVILLE — Two inmates accused of starting two separate fights with the same third inmate at the Lewis County Jail on Oct. 23, were charged by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 29.
Denver J. Larkins, 19, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree unlawful imprisonment and a second-degree harassment violation after he allegedly started a fight with another inmate, Chad W. Calkins, 18.
According to the Sheriff’s Office’s news release on the incident, Mr. Larkins is accused of having hit Mr. Calkins several time before “overpowering” him and forcing him into an empty cell where Mr. Calkins continued to be hit by Mr. Larkins.
He was issued tickets to appear at the Lowville Village Court at a later date.
Minutes later, Joshua J. Young, 29, allegedly attacked Mr. Calkins from behind, striking him in the head and knocking him to the ground.
Mr. Young was charged with felony second-degree assault.
He was arraigned in the Martinsburg Town Court and returned to jail without bail.
