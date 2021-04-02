LOWVILLE — Two Lewis County residents have been charged with possessing child pornography.
James F. Smith, 48, and Kerry L. Cooke, 34, both of Copenhagen, were charged Thursday by state police with two counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child, a felony.
They were processed by state police at Lowville and arraigned in Lewis County Court. They are scheduled to appear April 28 in Pinkney Town Court. Police did not provide their bail status.
Police said the charges came following an investigation conducted by members of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which includes members of the state police, Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Marshals Service.
