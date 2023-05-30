LOWVILLE — Busy Lewis County trails yielded two crashes over Memorial Day weekend.
An 15-year-old girl, who was not identified by police, was driving a Suzuki four-wheeler with Jeffrey A. Tourville, 53, Schenectady, as a passenger when the ATV overturned on Graves Road in the town of Martinsburg just before a curve in the road at about 1:40 p.m. Saturday.
Both people came off the vehicle. The teenager was taken to Lewis County Health System for treatment of unspecified injuries. Mr. Tourville was treated at the scene by Lewis County Search and Rescue.
The Martinsburg Fire Department assisted at the scene.
Dayton G. Shultz Jr., 64, Oakfield, veered off Rector Road in the town of Martinsburg, rolling the 2021 Canam Commander XT 1000 he was driving.
Mr. Shultz was treated at the scene for head and rib injuries by Lewis County Search and Rescue before being evacuated by Lifenet helicopter to an unspecified hospital.
