CROGHAN — Two village businesses will be honored with New York State Senate Empire Awards presented by Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-Rome, on Tuesday.
Blaine Campany, owner of the Croghan Meat Market, 9824 Main St., will be presented the award at 10:30 a.m., and Charlotte Schweitzer, owner of Good Ol’ Wishy’s ice cream shop, 9779 State Route 812, will receive her award at 10:45 a.m., according to a news release from the senator’s office.
The shops both were selected for being “long-standing community businesses that have a positive impact on Croghan, Lewis County and the North Country,” said a spokesperson for Mr. Griffo in an email.
Ms. Campany is the fourth generation in her family to own the Croghan Meat Market. Her great great grandfather took over the business from its founder, Fred Hunziker, in 1919.
Mr. Hunziker established the market in 1888, and since made his mark on the north country and beyond with iconic red Croghan Bologna rings, the recipe for which he brought with him when he immigrated from Switzerland in the 1800s.
Ms. Campany continues to innovate by creating new products like maple sausage and Croghan smoked sausage.
Good Ol’ Wishy’s, just across the street, was originally a drug store built in 1912 by Alowishas VerSchneider, the business’ namesake. A soda fountain was added to the store in the 1940s. In 1995, Good Ol’ Wishy’s was opened by Mrs. Schweitzer and her family.
The old-time feel and gigantic “Adirondack-sized” ice cream cones served at the shop are known throughout the region.
The Empire Award was created to honor businesses that lead their industries, are innovative in their products or methods of production, help to create more jobs in the area and contribute to economic growth as well as their communities.
