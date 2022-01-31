PORT LEYDEN — Two pets, dogs Diggs and Dolly, died in a village fire over the weekend.
The blaze was reported just before 9 p.m. on Friday by a member of the Port Leyden Volunteer Fire Department at the home of Brad Roggers and Brittany Kafka on Kelpytown Road in Sullivan’s Trailer Park.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, “heavy smoke and fire” were found in the front of the single-wide trailer.
Although Mr. Roggers, Ms. Kafka and their three young sons were not home at the time, Diggs and Dolly were, according to the county fire report, and perished in the fire despite the efforts of fire crews to rescue them.
There was no damge to other nearby trailers reported.
Although the report said there was extensive damage to the building and its contents primarily from smoke and water, Ms. Kafka shared a photo on Facebook and said it was a total loss for the family.
The photograph showed that the front wall of half of the trailer was pulled down and only the framing remains.
There was reportedly no insurance on the home.
An investigation is underway into the cause of the blaze.
Lyons Falls and Turin Volunteer fire departments, the Port Leyden Fire Auxiliary, Port Leyden and Lyons Falls ambulances, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the State Police and National Grid assisted at the scene.
A GoFundMe.com page was set up under the name Family House Fire by Madison Tittle specifically requesting clothing donations with sizes for each member of the family listed.
