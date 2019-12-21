GLENFIELD — Young people sneaking out of their houses to party led to misdemeanor marijuana charges against two people, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office said.
Austin Blair, 24, and Sarah Anson, 41, were each charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana.
According to the Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies investigating reports about the youths leaving their homes to party at an apartment in the town, allegedly found mason jars containing marijuana and smoking devices.
Mr. Blair and Ms. Anson were issued tickets to appear in Martinsburg Town Court at a later date.
