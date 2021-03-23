LOWVILLE — Two people were injured Monday evening in a head-on collision between a tractor and a car on West Martinsburg Road.
Lewis County sheriff’s deputies said a Ford Mustang was traveling north on West Martinsburg Road at 5:48 p.m. when it crossed into the southbound lane and collided with a John Deere tractor.
Two people in the Mustang were taken to Lewis County General Hospital for treatment of what deputies described as non-life-threatening injuries. The operator of the tractor was uninjured. Deputies did not release the identity of any of those involved in the crash.
The operator of the Mustang was issued tickets returnable to Lowville Town Court for failure to keep right and operating at a speed not reasonable or prudent.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by village police, Lewis County Search and Rescue, the Lowville Fire Department, Groff’s Towing and Turck’s Towing.
