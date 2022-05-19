LOWVILLE — Two people were injured in a crash Wednesday morning on Number Three Road in the town of Lowville.
According to a news release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, April M. Haas, 49, of Carthage, was heading south on Number Three Road at about 8:15 a.m. in a Nissan Rogue when a Chevrolet Silverado driven by George Cerwinka, 75, of Lowville, hit her head-on while trying to make a left turn.
Ms. Haas and Mr. Cerwinka were taken to Lewis County General Hospital by Lewis County Search and Rescue for treatment of unspecified injuries.
The Lowville Fire Department and Turck’s Towing assisted sheriff’s deputies at the scene.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
