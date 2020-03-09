LOWVILLE — Two separate accidents over the weekend resulted in visiting snowmobilers being injured.
On Saturday morning in Montague, Amy L. McEnroe, 36, of Amenia in Dutchess County, accelerated “quickly causing the sled to jump” just after crossing over the Parker Road intersection on Flat Rock Road, according to a Lewis County Sheriff’s Department report.
The report said Ms. McEnroe “panicked” because she thought she was going to crash. She jumped off the sled and a branch punctured her right leg.
Fellow snowmobilers brought her to the Montague Inn, 6765 Sears Pond Road, where she was treated by Lewis County Search and Rescue and taken to the Lewis County General Hospital with a potentially broken leg or legs.
Later, at midday, a sled ridden by a Schenectady County man resulted in a helicopter medical evacuation. Ernest G. Reichelt, 44, of Delanson was sledding on the North Road trail when the handlebars on the machine stopped working correctly, according to the sheriff’s report.
Mr. Reichelt was thrown from his 2004 Arctic Cat F6EFI and the sled continued on the trail “without further incident,” the report said.
Lewis County Search & Rescue and the Constableville Fire Department/Emergency Medical Services treated Mr. Reichelt at the scene and brought him by rescue toboggan to Tabolts Corners where Mercy Flight was waiting to take him to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse.
The sheriff’s office snowmobile patrol was assisted by the state police.
