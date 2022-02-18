LOWVILLE — Two village men have been charged with rape involving children in separate incidents.
On Tuesday, village police charged Cameran J. Tackett, 20, with felony first-degree rape, two counts of felony second-degree rape and three counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.
A news release issued by police stated that Tackett is accused of having had sexual intercourse with a 12-year-old girl in May 2019 and with a 13-year-old girl in two separate incidents in November.
He was arraigned and held in Lewis County jail on $2,500 bail.
Chad W. Calkins, 21, was charged Feb. 11 with felony second-degree rape and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.
According to the news release, Calkins allegedly had sex with a 13-year-old girl in November.
He was arraigned and held in Lewis County jail on $5,000 cash bail.
