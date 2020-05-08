LOWVILLE — Neighbors in a Forest Avenue apartment building were issued misdemeanor drug charges by village police on Tuesday.
Taylor B. Dennee, 23, was charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for having methamphetamine in her possession, and Timothy L. Mooney, 36, was charged with second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
According to the police department, Ms. Dennee was issued a ticket to appear in Village Court at a later date and was taken to county jail on a probation warrant.
She was sentenced to five years of probation in January after pleading guilty to felony manufacturing of methamphetamine on Nov. 15, when she admitted to having the materials to make meth discovered through a warranted search when she was in a town of Watson home in April 2019.
Mr. Mooney, wanted on a parole warrant, was also issued a ticket to appear and taken to jail.
He was given a conditional release from Lakeview Correctional Facility in December, according to the state inmate locator online, after serving two years of the six and a half year sentence he began in July 2017 after being convicted of having and making meth in the towns of Watson and Turin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.