TURIN — Two men are facing drug charges following an Aug. 25 car accident, police said.
Blake P. Elliott, 20, of Rumble Road, Lyons Falls, was charged with driving while his ability was impaired by drugs, failure to yield and driving at an unreasonable and imprudent speed and issued tickets to appear in the Turin Town Court at a later date.
Xavier T. Polk, 33, of Post Street, Boonville, was charged with felony fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and was arraigned in the Martinsburg Town Court.
According to the Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Mr. Elliott allegedly drove a 2001 Honda Civic onto the front lawn of a East Road residence and struck a parked cattle trailer after having failed to yield at the intersection with Turin Road.
After failing sobriety tests at the scene of the accident, Mr. Elliott was assessed by a Drug Recognition Expert at the county public safety building.
The passenger in the car, Mr. Polk, was accused of having “a quantity” of MDMA, or ecstacy, in his possession.
He was held at the county jail on $750 cash bail.
Sheriff’s deputies were assisted at the scene by the State Police and Unlimited Towing.
