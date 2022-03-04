LOWVILLE — Two men were killed early Friday in a head-on snowmobile crash in the town of Montague.
Charles C. Eldred Jr., 44, of Canandaigua, and Nicholas J. Klym, 64, of New Jersey, were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.
The collision occurred at about 12:45 a.m. Friday on Rector Road, also known as Trail C5B.
Troopers said an investigation revealed that Mr. Eldred was operating a 2016 Polaris snowmobile eastbound on the trail when his machine collided head-on with a westbound 2012 Polaris operated by Mr. Klym.
Troopers said a preliminary investigation suggests that Mr. Klym failed to keep right at the crest of a small hill where the crash occurred. The investigation is continuing.
State police were assisted at the scene by the Martinsburg Fire Department.
