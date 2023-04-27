LOWVILLE — Two all-terrain vehicle crashes on Friday evening in Lewis County resulted in two people being injured.
Todd J. Trapper, 32, Erie County, was driving a 2019 Canam Maverick XRC with Anthony J. Custodi, 26, Niagara County, as a passenger on Whitesville Road in the town of Pinckney at about 5:30 p.m.
Their “unsafe speed” led to the ATV going off the road and hitting a tree.
Mr. Custodi was injured in the abdominal area and taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
Jillian A. Chetuck, 27, Natural Bridge, was driving on Route 26 in the town of Denmark in a Nissan Altima at the same time a 16-year-old from Denmark was crossing the state road on an ATV, resulting in a collision.
The teen came off the 2008 Polaris MFG and injured their leg.
They were taken to the Lewis County Health System hospital on North State Street in Lowville before being air-lifted to Upstate University Hospital.
Although many Snirt Run riders arrived in the area on Friday evening and pre-registered for Saturday’s event, it is not clear whether the people involved in these crashes were involved with Snirt.
These incidents bring the total number of people injured last weekend to 13, with one fatality.
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office issued news releases on the two crashes Thursday.
