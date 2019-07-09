LOWVILLE — Two individuals have been named to take over for retiring department heads in Lewis County.
Caitlyn K. Smith, Turin, was chosen out of 11 candidates to become the county personnel officer and director of human resources.
The county Board of Legislators voted unanimously to approve her appointment in a special meeting Monday evening.
Ms. Smith has been the human resources director at Kraft-Heinz since 2015. She has a master’s degree in business administration.
She will begin working with the department on July 22 so that current Human Resources Director Christopher Boulio can hand over the reins before he begins his retirement on July 30.
Mr. Boulio’s contract doesn’t expire until 2023, so Mrs. Smith will complete that term, as required by civil service law, at which point the board will have the option to renew her contract for a full six years.
Mr. Boulio has served in the position since 2017.
Kip M. Turck, Croghan, began as the new solid waste management director on Monday, after being unanimously approved for the position by the board in its regular July 2 meeting.
Prior to becoming the department head, Mr. Turck was the solid waste transfer station supervisor. He has been in the department for 17 years.
The leadership role became available when Peter J. Wood, Harrisville, retired after 30 years with the county.
Mr. Wood became the department head in 2012, when solid waste was separated from the highway department to become its own entity.
Like Mr. Turck, Mr. Wood was also in charge of the transfer station before becoming the department director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.