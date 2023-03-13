LOWVILLE — Although only incumbent Trustee Timothy Widrick and new board hopeful Anthony “Tony” Adsit will be on the ballot for the two village trustee positions up for election on March 21, former trustee Dennis Bishop has launched a write-in campaign, turning it into a race.
Here is a look at the three candidates:
Timothy Widrick, 61, South State Street
Family: Wife; 4 adult sons, 2 adult daughters
Hometown: Croghan/New Bremen
Years in Lowville: 6
Occupation: County code enforcement officer (11 years); Bed & Breakfast owner
Experience:
Village trustee since 2019
Serving on the village Housing Board and as Police Board liaison;
Previously served as Municipal Board liaison; on the Capital and Future Planning Committee; and on the Personnel Committee.
When Mr. Widrick was first elected trustee, the same year the current mayor won his role, his impression was that the board “was very overwhelmed with projects going on, but now, four years later, we’re coming to a time where we can settle in and go forward without having the stress level that we had before.”
Part of that evolution is the completion or near completion of three large-scale infrastructure projects but also because, according to Mr. Widrick, the rapport among board members, between the board and department heads and communications with Kraft Heinz and other businesses within village limits have all significantly improved.
Mr. Widrick hopes to be able to continue to use his knowledge as a county codes officer and someone who has experienced the ins and outs of starting a business in the village to serve his community by continuing the board’s efforts to update and improve laws for residents and prospective businesses which he believes should continue to be a priority for the board.
He is especially proud of his work to change the light manufacturing and multi-use building laws that made it possible for a new business to take over and renovate the old jail house on South State Street that had been out of use for years and open doors to other businesses interested in resuscitating a broader area of downtown.
He would also like for the board to continue work to improve sidewalks and walkability in the village and explore the possibility of electric car charging stations as something that will be required in the future and could bring in revenue.
Although he is a county employee, Mr. Widrick said his loyalty is first to the village.
He said he voted against the law prohibiting motorized recreation in the village last year because it was “horribly written” and he believes motorized scooters and bicycles should be allowed, but he does not want ATVs or snowmobiles “down through the village.”
Mr. Widrick plans to retire from the county this year and is looking forward to being able to dedicate more time to the village and going more in depth with committee work if he is reelected.
TONY J. ADSIT, 54, Waters Terrace
Hometown: Sylvan Beach
Years in Lowville: 25 years
Family: Wife; 1 adult son, 2 adult daughters
Occupation: Electrician on target ranges, Fort Drum
Experience:
Military veteran — 16 years; Operation Desert Storm
Member of Elks Club, American Legion and VFW
Cream Cheese Festival volunteer
Boy Scout volunteer
Former 4-H and Odyssey of the Mind volunteer
Mr. Adsit cites “peer pressure” as the driving force behind his candidacy because friends made him aware that no one was going to run to fill one of the trustee positions and urged him to do so because of his concern about some decisions the village board has made.
“I am the first one to say if you don’t like the way things are being done, you need to get involved,” he said, giving the board’s handling of parking problems on his street as an example of an issue of concern, “Some (decisions) recently seem to be a knee-jerk reaction instead of seeing possibilities.”
In some cases, he believes the issue is less the existing laws and more that there needs to be increased emphasis on enforcing the laws, as was his view on the problem with cars blocking driveways on his street when parking.
Mr. Adsit said has noticed that “there’s a lot of hearsay out there and whether it’s factual information or not isn’t necessarily clear” and while he is not sure how to make it happen, he would like to help the board increase its transparency by ensuring information about what is going on is more easily obtainable — even for those like himself who are not on Facebook or other social media.
The candidate said he does not have a specific agenda or deep criticisms of the current administration and did not want to make any statements or projections until he was able to have all of the facts about why things are done the way they are done. “Keeping the lights on, keeping the roads cleared — these are things that just have to be done — but things can always be looked at to make sure that everything is being done as well as it can be,” he said.
Mr. Adsit said he believes having an open mind and “just knowing there’s more than one point of view” will serve him well on the board.
“I just want to feel like I’m contributing and being helpful,” he said.
Write-in candidate: DENNIS BISHOP, 69,
Hometown: Copenhagen
Years in Lowville: 60
Family: Wife; a son and a daughter; 5 grandchildren
Occupation: Retired — Jefferson-Lewis BOCES, operations manager for three facilities; Part-time logger
Experience: Village trustee 2007-2015
Mr. Bishop said he had considered becoming a trustee again since retiring because he had more time to dedicate to the position but he decided against putting in a petition to get on the ballot because he has been pleased with the performance of the current board and did not want to oppose Mr. Widrick or Trustee Edward Murphy.
When Mr. Murphy decided not to run again, Mr. Bishop decided to launch a write-in campaign.
“My reasoning for running for the board is I feel we have a good mayor, we have a good board that is pretty much unique, alone and autonomous from the county and I’d like to keep it that way.”
He is specifically against Lewis County’s efforts to take over the village water system which, he said, started in 2007, their Rails to Trails efforts in the village and the proposed Assistive Housing project on Outer Stowe Street, especially without significantly more engagement with the community.
The village board’s stability is a point of comfort for residents, he said, and while he believes there is always room for improvement and harnessing technology even in infrastructure projects is important, there isn’t anything specifically he wants to change at this time.
Mr. Bishop balked at there being much the village board could do to keep young people from leaving the area as is the goal for many county programs.
“Children leave the area that they’re born in maybe and hopefully they’ll return back at a later date and try it here, but you aren’t going to make our children stay here,” he said. “We’re (as a board) pretty limited so if we can provide basic services and security and safety and good roads and good water, I think we’ve done a great job.”
Also on the ballot will be a choice for mayor, Joseph G. Beagle who currently holds the office, and Kathleen L. “Kae” Young.
Village voters can hit the polls from noon to 9 p.m. March 21 at the Municipal Offices, 5535 Bostwick St.
