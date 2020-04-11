Two people are dead after a crash and vehicle fire early Saturday in the town of Lewis.
A four-door sedan drove off Golden Road and struck a tree about 3:45 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department.
The vehicle caught on fire, and the fire was put out by West Leyden Fire Department volunteers.
The two people in the vehicle, who have not been identified, were “found deceased.”
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.